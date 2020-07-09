Bossier City, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker’s provides a weekly video update on COVID-19 response operations and activities in Bossier City.
Mayor Walker reviews some of the myths surrounding COVID-19 and reminds citizens that it is everyone’s individual responsibility to wear a mask, wash and sanitize hands, practice social distancing, follow quarantine protocol, and to cooperate with contact tracing efforts.
Video: Mayor Walker’s weekly COVID-19 update
