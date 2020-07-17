Bossier City, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker’s provides a weekly video update on COVID-19 response operations and activities in Bossier City.
Mayor Walker reviews the latest restrictions put in place by the state governor including when law enforcement may get involved with the mask mandate. Mayor Walker encourages those who have business with the City to make an appointment and use online payment services.
Video: Mayor Walker’s weekly COVID-19 update
