Video: Mayor Walker’s weekly COVID-19 update

Bossier City, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker’s provides a weekly video update on COVID-19 response operations and activities in Bossier City. He is joined by Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams and Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone.



In the video:



·Mayor Walker reviews Phase 2 regulations and thanks all who are joining with us in fighting the pandemic.



· Chief Zagone says the Bossier City Fire Department is continuing to sterilize ambulances as they respond to calls and is continuing to work to acquire additional personal protective equipment as a preparedness measure for 2021.



·Chief McWilliams gives details about the role businesses and the Bossier City Police Department have in responding to situations regarding the Louisiana governor’s mask mandate.



Here is the link to this week’s video briefing.







