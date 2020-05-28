Video: Mayor Walker’s weekly COVID-19 update

Video: Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker’s weekly video update on COVID-19 response operations and activities in Bossier City. He is joined by Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams and Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone.



In the video:



· Mayor Walker discusses what Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan will look like.



· Chief Zagone encourages businesses owners to reach out to the City if they need assistance in determining occupancy loads for their buildings. The Fire Prevention office can be contacted at 741-8704.



· Chief McWilliams says some residents need to be on the lookout for stimulus fund related mail so that it’s not mistaken for junk mail.



