Video: Sheriff talks safety ahead of Trump’s visit

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said its a team effort in the parish regarding public safety measures for President Donald Trump’s visit to Bossier City Nov. 14, 2019.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police & Fire Departments, Bossier City Marshals Office, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are teaming with other agencies to provide public safety during the presidential visit.

As noted in the joint press release sent Wednesday, residents should expect some periodic closures and delays in the CenturyLink Center area throughout the day on Thursday.

There will be no parking on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway and no parking on any shoulders or grass around CenturyLink Center. ART Parkway will also be closed between McDade Street and Reeves Marine Drive during the event, and the ART boat launch will be closed Thursday.



Additionally, motorists are advised of alternate routes during their drive home from work Thursday afternoon in south Bossier traffic. To avoid congestion in the area, motorists can take I-20 over to Clyde-Fant Parkway in Shreveport and then cross back into Bossier over the Jimmie Davis Bridge, which will not be closed.