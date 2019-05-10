Videos and Photos: South Bossier a concern for possible flooding

Bossier Sheriff’s Office leadership met with other parish, city and state officials at the Bossier Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness Friday morning and received a weather brief from the National Weather Service. Based on those discussions, Bossier leadership feels that the flooding and high-water concerns will primarily be in South Bossier.

Residents in the Sligo Road area and south should see the brunt of any flooding, and Bossier Parish issued a voluntary evacuation notice to residents on Cane Bend Drive and Welch Drive off of Mayflower Road, which could see flooding as water is expected to rise in the next 24 hours. Access to some homes will likely be an issue, and Robo calls are going out to those who live in those areas off of Mayflower Road requesting the voluntary evacuation.

Officials are closely monitoring the water levels of Red Chute Bayou and Flat River as some of those waterways are rising, especially as water heads south. NWS also says our area is under a flash flood watch thru Saturday.

To address the flooding issues in South Bossier, Bossier Sheriff’s Office has relocated some of its emergency response vehicles to an emergency staging area at the South Bossier Fire District #2 fire station on Sligo Road to be available if needed. Bossier Sheriff’s Office swift water rescue teams and high-water vehicles will be at the ready, just in case.

HOW MUCH MORE RAIN?

Up to five inches of rain early Thursday has added to amounts flowing southward through Red Chute Bayou and Flat River. The wild card in the predictions is the amount of rain that could come through the region late Friday into Saturday as another weather front moves through. NWS currently forecasts anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain in our area through noon Sunday, with a possibility of a bit more in the southern region.

LIVESTOCK

Livestock owners who have not already done so are urged to be prepared to move their animals to higher ground. Lower holding areas and grazing lands have begun to take on water.

THURSDAY’S STORM AND EVACUATIONS

Following Thursday’s storms, 15 homes in Haughton in the Fox Chase subdivision were flooded, with reports showing 22 inches of water in one residence. In Princeton, one family was rescued from their home on Cannon Road by high-water vehicle emergency teams from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, with the aid of friendly neighbors in a pontoon boat who met the couple at the front door of their flooded home.

RED RIVER & LAKE BISTINEAU

NWS forecasts the Red River to crest at 31 feet by this weekend; current level as of 2 p.m. Friday is 30.73 feet, and minor flood stage is 30 feet. NWS forecasts Lake Bistineau to crest this weekend at 144 feet.

PRECAUTIONS

If you drive upon water on the roadway, please slow down or turn around. Take your time when you get out and about. Remember, turn around, down drown.

If you need to evacuate, please be mindful of your pets, ensure you have your medications, and tell your neighbor or family member. Also, if you have an emergency situation, please don’t hesitate to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 965-2203.

SANDBAGS

Individuals wanting to meet the threat of rising waters with sandbags may pick up what they need at several locations including the Police Jury highway department at 410 Mayfield in Benton (965-3752) and other locations.

Sandbag containers are located in South Bossier Fire District #2, 1325 Robinson Rd. in Elm Grove (987-2555); Haughton Fire District #1, 4494 Hwy 80, Haughton (949-9440); Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto in Plain Dealing; and the Town of Haughton, 120 W. McKinley Ave., Haughton (949-9401).

An additional sandbag site is being established at Elm Grove Elementary School, and will self-serve and remain available as needed. Bossier Parish Police Jury crews will be working overnight throughout the weekend to continue replenishing supplies and meeting emergency needs.

SWEPCO

To date, Bossier Parish has fewer than 900 customers without power, but homes should have power restored by Saturday evening, according to SWEPCO officials. The company is closely monitoring flooding and neighborhoods or businesses where water is rising.

Officials said the company may have to de-energize power for safety reasons. SWEPCO teams are keeping a close eye on trouble areas from the flood years of 2015 and 2016. One concern is continued rain in the area and high winds that may topple trees onto power lines.

You can see pics from the events preparing for flooding, as well as areas affected by flood waters here (all photos courtesy of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office):