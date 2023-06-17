Viking Drive Substation Cooling Station

Sheriff Whittington and Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler are pleased to announce that a cooling station will be opened at the Bossier Sheriff’s Viking Drive substation at 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City this evening from 5pm-8pm for those adversely affected by the power outage in the area. The temporary cooling station is a joint effort between Sheriff Whittington and Mayor Chandler to provide a place for those affected to charge electronic devices and enjoy a cold bottle of water. If you are in need of some relief, please come by and cool off.