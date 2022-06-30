Viking Drive Substation Host Summer Campers

Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office were the tour guides for a group of summer campers

at the Viking Drive Substation.



In the “Summer Blast Camp,” 30 campers and their teachers received an inside look at the

substation. Outside, the campers were instructed by BSOs Motor Patrol and the Drone Patrol, and they

even got the opportunity to sit in a patrol vehicle. Corporal Bryan Sprankle flew his drone and caught

the kid’s attention with some aerial maneuvers. Dep. Ryan Rhodes for a brief moment allowed the

kids to become Motor Patrol deputies by sitting on his motorcycle. Sheriff deputies like Lt. Johnnie

Estess, Lt. Walt Hollis, Dep. Julie Williams, and Dep. Lex Webb allowed the kids to sit in their patrol

units and play on the microphone and the sirens.



Captain Doug Lauter said providing this tour is one part of their job. He said, “I’m glad we can

have a positive impact on the lives of these kids, especially at such a young age. This experience will

greatly enrich the lives of these students.”



The Summer Blast Camp is hosted by the McKinney-Vento Homeless Act Program and the

Title 1 Elementary and Secondary Act, for high-risk students.