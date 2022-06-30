Viking Drive Substation Host Summer Campers

Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office were the tour guides for a group of summer campers
at the Viking Drive Substation.
In the “Summer Blast Camp,” 30 campers and their teachers received an inside look at the
substation. Outside, the campers were instructed by BSOs Motor Patrol and the Drone Patrol, and they
even got the opportunity to sit in a patrol vehicle. Corporal Bryan Sprankle flew his drone and caught
the kid’s attention with some aerial maneuvers. Dep. Ryan Rhodes for a brief moment allowed the
kids to become Motor Patrol deputies by sitting on his motorcycle. Sheriff deputies like Lt. Johnnie
Estess, Lt. Walt Hollis, Dep. Julie Williams, and Dep. Lex Webb allowed the kids to sit in their patrol
units and play on the microphone and the sirens.
Captain Doug Lauter said providing this tour is one part of their job. He said, “I’m glad we can
have a positive impact on the lives of these kids, especially at such a young age. This experience will
greatly enrich the lives of these students.”
The Summer Blast Camp is hosted by the McKinney-Vento Homeless Act Program and the
Title 1 Elementary and Secondary Act, for high-risk students.