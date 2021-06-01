Vikram Chatrath, MD, Joins Bossier Orthopedics

Vikram Chatrath, MD, FRCSC, FACS, a fellowship trained surgeon, has joined Bossier Orthopedics. He specializes in minimally invasive joint replacement and trauma surgery as well as diagnosis and treatment of a variety of knee, hip and shoulder conditions. He has a particular interest in treating the aging population for musculoskeletal conditions. He also performs complex trauma surgery and joint preservation surgery for young, active patients.



Since 2013 Dr. Chatrath practiced in Minnesota where he regularly performed advanced procedures to treat joint pain, including robotic surgery and customized 3D printed instruments for shoulder and knee replacement surgery. He prides himself on focusing on an individualized approach to surgery, planning every step and keeping patients informed about expectations. These include faster recovery with procedures like the anterior hip approach or muscle-sparing hip replacement surgery.



Dr. Chatrath grew up in India, graduating at the top of his class upon completion of his medical training. He followed this with an orthopedic residency at one of India’s most prestigious medical schools, then pursued further training in Canada. While in Canada he completed fellowships in lower limb reconstructive surgery, arthroplasty and trauma and reconstructive surgery. During his training he authored book chapters and research papers and helped to teach medical residents. He is board certified by the Royal College of Surgeons in Canada.



Bossier Orthopedics is located in 2449 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, in Bossier City. The practice includes Diego A. Miranda, MD, John T. Mays, MD, Andrew J. Moritz, MD, and David S. Drummond, DPM.



Dr. Chatrath and his partners accept new patients and most insurance plans.