Village Water System under boil advisory

Village Water System, Inc. suffered a system-wide failure of its automated control
system on Monday, March 6 which left a large portion of the water system with
little or no water pressure.
As a result of the failure, and as previously approved by membership of the water
system at its last annual meeting, the Board of Directors of Village Water System
chose to implement an immediate merger with the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s
Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District 1.
This merger allowed the Police Jury to immediately provide administrative,
operational and maintenance assistance to address the water supply issues. Bossier
Parish Police Jury staff is now actively engaged in operating and maintaining the
Village Water System.
Village Water System is currently under a boil advisory until bacteriological
samples can be forwarded to the state Department of Health. This boil advisory
will remain in effect until rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health.