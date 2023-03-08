Village Water System under boil advisory

Village Water System, Inc. suffered a system-wide failure of its automated control

system on Monday, March 6 which left a large portion of the water system with

little or no water pressure.



As a result of the failure, and as previously approved by membership of the water

system at its last annual meeting, the Board of Directors of Village Water System

chose to implement an immediate merger with the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s

Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District 1.



This merger allowed the Police Jury to immediately provide administrative,

operational and maintenance assistance to address the water supply issues. Bossier

Parish Police Jury staff is now actively engaged in operating and maintaining the

Village Water System.



Village Water System is currently under a boil advisory until bacteriological

samples can be forwarded to the state Department of Health. This boil advisory

will remain in effect until rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health.