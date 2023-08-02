Caddo Parish School Board President, Dr. Terence Vinson will host constituents, family, friends, and supporters as he makes a formal announcement as a candidate for Louisiana House of Representatives for District 2.



Vinson, a lifelong resident of the district, graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, earned a Doctor of Education Degree from the Grambling State University and is the Education Department chair at Southern University Shreveport.



When elected, Vinson will work ensure that women receive equal pay for equal work, address disparities in education by ensuring that Universal Pre-K is reality for all and will work to secure funding for infrastructure improvements such high speed internet access and streets and drainage replacements and repairs.



The announcement will take place on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 5:30 pm at the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown Shreveport, the public is invited.



For more information, visit Elect Terence Vinson State Rep District 2 on Facebook, or at 318-595-1015 or via email (vinsonforstaterep@gmail.com).

