Services for Mr. Virgil Massengill, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel.



Virgil Massengill passed away September 1, 2020 at 90 years of age. Virgil was born in Harlan, Kentucky on October 7, 1929 to James Massengill and Nancy Barton Massengill.



Virgil received his GED while in the Air Force. He was able to work his way up from a childhood of poverty with his determination and devotion to provide for his family. That work ethic was a gift he gave to his children.



Virgil married Martha Smith Massengill on October 12, 1948. He worked for the United States Air Force for 28 years as an Airplane Mechanic and Aircraft Maintenance Supervisor. Upon retirement from the Air Force, Mr. Massengill took his maintenance skills to Bossier Medical Center, where he kept various type of equipment running to keep the Hospital running smoothly. He was a member of Victory Life Church in Bossier City.



Virgil had a passion for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Although he couldn’t carry a tune, he took great pleasure in singing, off key, songs by Hank Williams to each grandchild and great-grandchild when they were babies. Each one loved their paw-paws singing and went to sleep easily in his arms. He found peace in fishing and loved it with the same passion he loved his grans and great-grandchildren.



Mr. Massengill was preceded in death by: his wife, Martha; son, Michael Massengill; grandchildren, Rachael Morris and Tommy Massengill.



Left to cherish Mr. Massengill’s memory are: children, Gary Massengill and Brenda Massengill Morris Schmitt; grandchildren Sherry Orona, Gary Massengill, Kris Massengill, and Ethan Morris; and many great-grandchildren.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Gary Morris for the care he showed Dad in his last days.