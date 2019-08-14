Virginia Jacqueline (Jackie) Holt McMahen

Haughton, LA – Virginia Jacqueline Holt McMahen (Jackie) passed away Friday, August 9th, 2019 at her home in Haughton, Louisiana at the age of 84. The family will receive friends Friday, August 16, 2019 for visitation from 10:00-11:00 am in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church Haughton. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation with Dr. Gevan Spinney, pastor of First Baptist Church Haughton officiating. Graveside services will follow at Magnolia Memorial Park in Magnolia, Arkansas at 3:00 pm.

Jackie was born October 11, 1934 to Emma Frances and Psellus Jacques Holt in Hope, AR. She graduated from Hope High School in 1952 and attended Southern State College (now Southern Arkansas University) where she was a majorette, graduating in 1957 with a degree in Education. She married her husband, Walter Brann McMahen, Jr. (Dub) in 1955. They enjoyed 21 years of marriage prior to Dub’s death in 1976.

Jackie and Dub moved to Haughton in August of 1975 and joined Haughton Baptist Church, now First Baptist Church Haughton. Jackie loved her church family and enjoyed serving in many capacities. She especially loved the ladies in her Sunday School class.

Jackie was an avid sports fan, football being her favorite. She loved watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren play ball.

Jackie began her career in El Dorado, Arkansas teaching 6th grade. After moving to Shreveport, she began teaching Kindergarten at Caddo Heights Baptist Church. She was a stay at home mom for years before she began substitute teaching, where she taught for nearly 40 years at T.L. Rodes Elementary and Platt Elementary in Haughton.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Walter Brann McMahen, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Holloway and husband Tod from Haughton, LA; son, Russ McMahen and wife Elizabeth of Flower Mound, TX; son, Jeff McMahen and wife Melanie of Shreveport, LA; granddaughter, Brittnee Woodard and husband Gregory; grandsons, Seth Holloway and wife McKenzie, Brannon Holloway and wife Mallory, Cameron McMahen and Creighton McMahen; great grandchildren, Caden, Chandler, Cain Taylor, Holt, Hanley, and Winnie; brother, Don Holt and wife Beverly of Tallahassee FL; sister, Gwenn Collins and husband Jake of Odessa Texas.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons: Gregory Woodard, Seth Holloway, Brannon Holloway, Cameron McMahen, Creighton McMahen, Caden Holloway, Chandler Lytle, Cain Taylor Woodard and Holt Holloway.

The family wishes to thank her doctor and friend, Leslie Sewell for her excellent and loving care of our Mom.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Haughton or the American Cancer Society.

