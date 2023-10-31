Visit Shreveport-Bossier Wins Convention South’s Annual Readers’ Choice Award

It is with great honor that the publishers of ConventionSouth, the national multimedia resource for planning events in the South, present Visit Shreveport-Bossier with a 2023 Readers’ Choice Award.

“ConventionSouth readers and fans have once again voted to decide the best meeting sites in the South, and it is no surprise to us that Visit Shreveport-Bossier has been selected to receive our annual Readers’ Choice Award,” said ConventionSouth Associate Publisher Tiffany Burtnett. “This prestigious recognition comes from the United States’ top meeting professionals who hold events in the South. These planners demand the highest level of customer service and quality facilities, and they have determined that Visit Shreveport-Bossier indeed displays the commitment to professionalism, creativity, and service that they require.”

Visit Shreveport-Bossier is among 446 convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs), meeting facilities, hotels, and unique venues located across the South to receive this year’s Readers’ Choice Award. Throughout the year, meeting professionals nominated the meeting sites they believe provide exemplary service for group events. The nominated sites are then compiled onto an online ballot where meeting professionals and fans are asked to vote for the best of the best. With over 8,000 voters participating in the selection process and the highest social media interaction to date, this has been the most successful and engaging year yet.

Since its creation in 2001, this is the ninth time that Visit Shreveport-Bossier has received the award, making it an even greater honor to present the venue with a 2023 Readers’ Choice Award. Visit Shreveport-Bossier will be featured as an award recipient in the December 2023 Awards Issue of ConventionSouth magazine.

This exciting issue will also showcase some of the most talented meeting professionals in the nation as ConventionSouth also presents planners with its annual “Meeting Professionals To Watch” designation. “Featuring peer advice and trade secrets from our Meeting Professionals to Watch in 2023, our Awards Issue is one of the most popular must-read resources within the meetings industry,” Burtnett said.

Celebrating 40 years as a leading meeting planning resource for Southern destinations, ConventionSouth is based in Gulf Shores, Ala., and is distributed to more than 18,000 meeting professionals located across the country who book events held within the South.