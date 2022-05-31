Volleyball Nations League event gets underway Tuesday evening at Brookshire Grocery Arena

Staff Reports

The FIVB Volleyball Nations League Preliminary Round gets underway Tuesday evening at Brookshire Grocery Arena.

The reigning Olympic gold medalist U.S. women’s team faces the Dominican Republic at 8 in its opening match.

In the event’s first match, Germany takes on Brazil at 5.

Poland, Canada, Korea and Japan are also competing. They begin play Wednesday.

The eight teams at Brookshire Grocery Arena are considered Pool 1. Eight other teams are competing in Pool 2 in Ankara, Turkey.

The U.S. has won three straight VNL championships.

The tournament runs through Sunday with each team playing four matches.

The U.S. will face Brazil at 8 Saturday in a rematch of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics final.

Brookshire Grocery Arena also hosted a Tokyo Olympic Qualifying Tournament in 2019 won by the U.S.

According to a report on the USA Volleyball website, Olympic gold medalists Annie Drews and Jordan Thompson; Olympic alternates Lauren Carlini, Tori Dixon, Madi Kingdon Rishel and Sarah Wilhite Parsons; and 2019 VNL veteran Dana Rettke will lead the way for the U.S. Women.

Drews and Thompson are both opposites. Carlini plays setter, Dixon and Rettke are middle blockers and Parsons and Rishel play outside hitter.

The VNL newcomers on the roster are middles Brionne Butler and Anna Stevenson, outside hitters Kara Bajema and Ali Frantti, setter Jenna Gray and liberos Morgan Hentz and Kendall White.