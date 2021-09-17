Voluntary implementation of a Neighborhood Conservation Overlay District.

What is a Neighborhood Conservation Overlay District?



A Neighborhood Conservation Overlay District (NCOD) is a voluntary tool intended to provide a vehicle to initiate and implement supplementary regulations used to preserve, revitalize, protect, and enhance areas within a community beyond what is specified in the City or MPC regulations. Neighborhood Conservation Overlay Districts focus on protecting the residential components of a neighborhood depending on the areas distinctive features, character, and needs.



What are the benefits of a Neighborhood Conservation Overlay District?



A Neighborhood Conservation Overlay District is a zoning overlay tool that is activated by community groups interested in installing additional elements that could better guide changes within their respective community. A NCOD can be broad in scope and may address additional building setbacks, orientation, height or enclosures. Alternatively, they could address fencing, outdoor lighting, paint color, tree preservation, and architectural standards. A NCOD can help protect and strengthen the identity of a neighborhood by offering this additional layer of protection.



Who decides what conservation standards are important?



The property owners located within the proposed Neighborhood Conservation Overlay District determine the “character defining” elements that are important and then develop standards based on those characteristics.

For more information on how to initiate the voluntary creation of a Neighborhood Conservation Overlay District, contact the Bossier City – Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission at 318-741-8824.