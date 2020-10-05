VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINES FAST APPROACHING FOR THE NOVEMBER 3 ELECTION

BATON ROUGE, La.— Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding Louisianians that the
deadlines to register to vote in the Nov. 3 Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary
Election are fast approaching. The in-person or by mail deadline is today, Oct. 5, and the online
deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 13. These deadlines are for citizens who are unregistered, as well as
registered voters who would like to make changes to their registration.
Citizens can check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com; at your
parish’s Registrar of Voters Office; while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public
assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries; or by mail. Louisianians can also utilize our
smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to access registration, ballot and polling place information.
After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app which provides
registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and
election results.
Early voting for the November 3 election is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16 through Tuesday, Oct. 27
(excluding Sundays), from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information about the Secretary of
State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call 225.922.0900.