VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINES FAST APPROACHING FOR THE NOVEMBER 3 ELECTION

BATON ROUGE, La.— Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding Louisianians that the

deadlines to register to vote in the Nov. 3 Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary

Election are fast approaching. The in-person or by mail deadline is today, Oct. 5, and the online

deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 13. These deadlines are for citizens who are unregistered, as well as

registered voters who would like to make changes to their registration.



Citizens can check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com; at your

parish’s Registrar of Voters Office; while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public

assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries; or by mail. Louisianians can also utilize our

smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to access registration, ballot and polling place information.



After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app which provides

registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and

election results.



Early voting for the November 3 election is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16 through Tuesday, Oct. 27

(excluding Sundays), from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information about the Secretary of

State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call 225.922.0900.