VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINES FOR THE NOV. 8 OPEN CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARY ELECTION

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding Louisianians that the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election is fast approaching. The deadline for registering through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Tuesday, Oct. 18. This deadline is for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

Citizens may check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com. After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app. The app provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 through Tuesday, Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30), from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call the Elections Hotline at 800.883.2805.