Voters in Benton Fire District #4 approve two-mill tax increase

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury



Voters in Benton Fire District #4 have approved a two-mill tax increase dedicated to new equipment and the needs of a department tasked to provide protection to one of the fastest growing areas of Bossier Parish.



Results of Saturday’s election showed the proposition passed in the district’s 21 precincts with an impressive 62.5 percent of the vote. District #4 encompasses roughly 174 square miles between Bossier City and Benton, including areas around Cypress Lake.



“It’s hard to say just how much we appreciate the people for their support and their confidence in us. They have given us the means to provide them the best protection possible,” Fire Chief J.T. Wallace said. “Sometimes a ‘thank you’ doesn’t seem like enough, but we truly thank the residents who went to the polls and approved this millage.”



Wallace also said that the proceeds from the millage increase will be used to purchase bonds to fund the purchase of critical equipment the department needs to help serve the approximately 30,000 residents of the district. Millage revenues are expected to be roughly $375,000 annually.



“We’re ready to begin the process of obtaining bond money for our needs list,” Wallace said. “We figure it will cost about five and a half million dollars to do everything we need, and our income from the millage will cover the bond payments. Thanks to the people of district four, we can get started.”

Photo Courtesy of: The Bossier Parish Police Jury