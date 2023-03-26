Voters in Haughton soundly defeat property tax millage

Randy Brown, Bossier Press-Tribune



On Saturday March 25, 2023, voters in Haughton soundly defeated a 14.46 Mills M&TC 15 Year property tax that would have funded the police and fire departments. According to the official description on the ballot, the funding provided by the property tax millage would have been used for “acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, operating and/or supplementing public safety protection and emergency medical service facilities, vehicles and equipment, including both movable and immovable property.” The property tax millage failed by a margin of 70% (398 votes) to 30% (168 votes). Unofficial voter turnout was 21.8%.



In a Shreveport election that also included the parts of Bossier Parish with a Shreveport address, Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher will face incumbent James Jefferson

in a April 29 runoff for the Shreveport City Marshal’s race. In the Saturday March 25 election, Boucher, who is a Republican, received 46% of the vote in Bossier Parish compared to Jefferson’s 31%. Jefferson is a Democrat. Unofficial Bossier Parish voter turnout for this race was 3.8%.



When adding in the Caddo Parish vote, Jefferson came out on top overall with 45% of the vote compared to Boucher’s 42%. Also in the race were Democrat Anthony Johnson (who received 7% of the vote) and Independent Donald “DJ” Gaut (who received 6% of the vote). Overall unofficial voter turnout for this race was 11.1%.

