VYJ Presents Jambalaya Jamboree Cook-off

Volunteers for Youth Justice announces its inaugural Jambalaya Jamboree Cook-off. This event

will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

The event last from 11:00 am – 3:00. Admission is free and jambalaya samples are only $2 each.

There will also be drinks and concessions available for purchase.

Do you have the best jambalaya or pastalaya? There’s still time to enter your team. Visit

https://vyjla.org/jambalaya-cook-off/ to sign up today! Only one week left to register.

All proceeds of the event support the work of Volunteers for Youth Justice, a nonprofit organization

that provides a community caring for children, youth and families in crisis. The Battle of the

Gumbo Gladiators is the largest annual fundraiser for Volunteers for Youth Justice. VYJ manages

programs that provide advocacy for child victims of abuse or neglect and those who are at risk of

being involved in the juvenile court system. Last year, VYJ provided services for over 5,000 children

utilizing 430 volunteers. Learn more at www.vyjla.org.



For more information, contact Amie Caskey at amie.roberts@vyjla.org or 318-425-4413.