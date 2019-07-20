W.T. Lewis Principal Burns named 2020 Louisiana Principal of the Year

W.T. Lewis Elementary Principal Lisa Burns was named Elementary Principal of the Year at yesterday’s 13th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Symposium and Celebration at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center in Baton Rouge

All 2020 Teacher and Principal of the Year finalists and semi-finalists were honored, and the overall state-level winners were announced at the ceremony on Friday, July 19.

“Teachers and principals are two of Louisiana’s greatest assets, and when we invest in them, we invest in our children,” said First Lady Donna Edwards. “Educators often go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the success of students, and this honor recognizes the exemplary dedication and skills they bring to the classroom every day. Their work is helping to create a brighter future for our young people and our state.”

This year, school systems submitted more than 200 nominations for Teacher and Principal of the Year. The Department named 48 semi-finalists in April 2019. A state team then narrowed that pool to the 18 finalists who then participated in face-to-face interviews with selection committees led by community and education leaders. The selection committees ultimately choose the state division-level and overall winners.

Lisa Burns was chosen as Elementary Principal of the Year for Bossier Parish in November 2018.

She was selected after meeting a stringent list of criteria, including demonstration of leadership, positively impacting student achievement, innovation in and outside of the school building walls, engaging with stakeholders and adding value to their profession. The Bossier Parish School Board District Principal of the Year Committee based its selections on the criteria established by the state Department of Education.