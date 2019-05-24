W.T. Lewis Principal Lisa Burns named state finalist for Principal of the Year

W.T. Lewis Elementary Principal Lisa Burns was named a state Finalist for Principal of the Year at yesterday’s 2020 Teacher and Principal of the Year awards reception, hosted by First Lady Donna Edwards and Dream Teachers, LLC, at the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion.

“Teachers and principals are two of Louisiana’s greatest assets, and when we invest in them, we invest in our children,” said First Lady Donna Edwards. “Educators often go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the success of students, and this honor recognizes the exemplary dedication and skills they bring to the classroom every day. Their work is helping to create a brighter future for our young people and our state.”

This year, school systems submitted more than 200 nominations for Teacher and Principal of the Year. The Department named 48 semi-finalists in April 2019. A state team then narrowed that pool to the 18 finalists named today. Those finalists will soon participate in face-to-face interviews with selection committees led by community and education leaders. The selection committees will ultimately choose the state division-level and overall winners.

All 2020 Teacher and Principal of the Year finalists and semi-finalists will be honored, and the overall state-level winners will be announced at the 13th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Symposium and Celebration on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center in Baton Rouge.

The event is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers, a nonprofit organization that partners with businesses, industry representatives, and organizations throughout the state to recognize and reward educators who model instructional excellence and dedication to serve the needs of children.