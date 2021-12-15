Waitr’s Special Delivery to Shreveport Food Bank

Louisiana-based Waitr made a special holiday delivery this morning to a local food bank, providing food donations collected right here in the Shreveport/Bossier City area. The delivery of the items to the Lovewell Center is the culmination of the company’s month-long holiday food drive.

The food app collected non-perishable food donations at area restaurants who partnered with Waitr to help feed local families in need this holiday season. Donations were picked up from Firehouse Subs; Dillas Quesadilla; Chimi V’s Fajita Factory; The Corner Pantry; and Imperial Cathay, all right here in Shreveport/Bossier City.

Food banks across the nation – including those in our area – have seen a big increase in need this holiday season. This is due largely to two things: first, the ongoing challenges of the pandemic; and second, rising food prices escalating the problem.

The good news was participating restaurants say their customers have been very generous with their donations. In fact, this is Waitr’s second drop-off of donated items during the drive. The most-needed items were canned meats (tuna, chicken, etc.), soups (with meat), ravioli, chili, white rice, cereal, oatmeal, noodles, granola, protein bars, peanut butter, powered milk and bottled water.

Waitr customers have also donated money to the Holiday Food Drive when they ordered from the favorite restaurants on the app or the Waitrapp.com website – with Waitr matching a portion of all the customers’ donations.

Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr connects local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. It is a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of September 30, 2021, Waitr and its other delivery services operate in over 1,000 cities in the U.S.