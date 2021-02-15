Waivers from federal safety regulations for trucking in effect in Louisiana

Baton Rouge, LA – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that per Governor Edwards’s recent declaration of emergency due to the winter storm and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations on emergency declarations, waivers from federal safety regulations for trucking are currently in effect. These waivers include the hours-of-service regulations for carriers responding to the winter storm, and they will be in effect for the duration of the governor’s order, which expires March 12.

The regulations pertaining to this waiver can be found in 49 CFR Parts 390-399. The hours-of-service regulations are in 49 CFR Part 395. These regulations are enforced by Louisiana State Police, who is also actively monitoring our roadways and any orders impacting safety and roadway use. These regulations can be seen on the FMCSA website here. Governor Edwards’s emergency declaration can be read here.

The Governor’s Office, DOTD, and LSP urges motorists to stay off the roads during hazardous driving conditions. We will do everything we can to keep Louisiana’s highways and interstate system open in the event of freezing rain, sleet, or snow, and will prioritize the maintenance and opening of routes based on traffic volumes.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511(1-888-762-3511).

Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.