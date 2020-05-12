Walmart updates information regarding local COVID-19 parking lot testing sites

Mansfield, La. – (May 8, 2020) – A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is opening Friday, May 15 in the Walmart parking lot located at 7292 Hwy #509, Mansfield, LA. The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test anyone who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms. Those interested in being tested need to visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to see if eligible for testing and to make an appointment.



“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Mansfield during this unprecedented time,” said Tice White, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Louisiana. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”



Details on the COVID-19 testing site:



Beginning May 15, the site is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly. 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. Appointments must be made through eTrueNorth’s online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing.



For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.



Those being tested will need to wear as mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.



The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.



eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable Departments of Health.



The site will be staffed by Walmart healthcare professionals.

Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.

While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

Update to the Shreveport Barksdale Hwy COVID-19 testing site:



Until May 13, the drive-through location at 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy., Shreveport, LA 71105 will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.



Beginning May 15, the testing site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., weather permitting.



