Walker Place Park restrooms to close due to extreme cold temperatures

Effective immediately, Bossier Parks and Recreation officials have closed the restrooms at Walker Place Park located along the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.



This closure is due to the extremely cold temperatures forecast for the area.



As a precautionary measure against the frigid weather, the water to the restrooms has been shut off to prevent damage to the facility.



At this time, the park is scheduled to be reopened on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Officials are continuously monitoring the weather to determine if the date for reopening can be adjusted.

