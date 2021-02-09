Walmart and Sam’s Club Pharmacies in Louisiana to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines Through New Federal Retail Pharmacy Program

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb 12, 2021. Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Louisiana which can be found at the Louisiana Department of Health website. More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare. While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country.

In consultation with Center for Disease Control (CDC) and states, we took into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare resources among other factors to identify many of the participating locations, including pharmacies located in a Medically Underserved Areas, as designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Vaccinations are available at the following Walmart and Sam’s Club locations:

Walmart 5700 SHED ROAD BOSSIER CITY LA 71111

Walmart 1645 E BERT KOUNS INDUSTRIAL LOOP SHREVEPORT LA 71105

Walmart 412 BERT KOUNS INDUSTRIAL LOOP SHREVEPORT LA 71106

Walmart 1125 SHREVEPORT BARKSDALE HWY SHREVEPORT LA 71105

Walmart 9550 MANSFIELD RD SHREVEPORT LA 71118

Sam’s Club 7400 YOUREE DR SHREVEPORT LA 71105

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Louisiana, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

Walmart is partnering with the CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states. For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.

In addition to the 22 states where Walmart will support the vaccination efforts as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the retailer is also currently administering vaccinations under the jurisdiction allocation in 11 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required. You do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign-up for an appointment. Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the accessibility and availability of COVID-19 vaccines. To stay up to date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the vaccine rollout, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.