Walmart opens first-ever Specialty Pharmacy of the Community in Louisiana in Bossier, focusing on autoimmune conditions

Walmart is opening its first-ever Specialty Pharmacy of the Community (SPOC) in Louisiana in Bossier on Saturday, Oct. 14. This specialty pharmacy, located at the Walmart Supercenter at 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City, will focus on providing accessible care and resources for those with autoimmune diseases in the three most common categories: joints, gastrointestinal and dermatological. A list of specific conditions can be found below my signature line.

The SPOC will help patients with all aspects of care, including industry leading clinical programs, pharmacy services provided by pharmacists trained to treat autoimmune diseases, enhanced care coordination, healthy lifestyle recommendations and emotional support services from our Community Health Workers. It is located right within the Walmart Pharmacy and helps make it easier, more convenient and discreet for patients to manage their healthcare needs. All Walmart Pharmacies can currently fill a prescription for any autoimmune condition.

This SPOC is one of six locations piloting the offering in the country, with two of them being in Louisiana – one in Opelousas and one in Bossier City.