Walmart & the Walmart Foundation commit up to $500K for disaster relief for Hurricane Delta building upon a previous commitment of up to $2.5M for Hurricane Laura

Coastal residents were just beginning to recover from Hurricane Laura when Hurricane Delta hit – bringing more damage and flooding to those still reeling from the previous storm.

To help, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are committing up to $500,000 to support the relief efforts of the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, and SBP USA, a relief organization born out of Hurricane Katrina. This builds upon a previous commitment of up to $2.5 million made in response to Hurricane Laura bringing the cumulative total to up to $3 million to help the residents of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Walmart has long been committed to supporting the communities they serve in their greatest time of need, and the company hopes these donations will help aid in the recovery of friends and neighbors in the states most affected by the hurricanes.