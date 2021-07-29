Walmart to Pay 100% of College Tuition and Books for Associates

This week, Walmart announced they will pay 100% of college tuition and books for associates through its Live Better U program. Starting Aug. 16, the $1 a day fee will be removed for associates, making all education programs paid for by Walmart. Walmart is committing to invest nearly $1 billion over the next five years in career-driven training and development. Since launching LBU in 2018, more than 52,000 associates have participated in the program to date and 8,000 have already graduated. Nearly 28,000 associates have been active in a LBU program this summer.

“As the company making one of the nation’s largest investments in education for America’s workforce, Walmart is setting a new standard for what it looks like to prepare workers for the jobs of the future,” said Rachel Carlson, CEO & Co-Founder of Guild. “Walmart is creating growth opportunities for their workforce and preparing them for the future of work.”