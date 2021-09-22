Walmart Wellness Day Focuses on Immunizations

As the country continues to make health and safety a top priority in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the anticipation of a busy flu season, Walmart is focused on providing accessible and affordable immunizations and vaccines for customers.

Walmart’s quarterly Wellness Day on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will turn into a special immunization event in more than 4,700 pharmacies across the country. Customers can walk-in to receive a variety of immunizations from COVID-19 to flu to any of the others we offer.

Our goal is to make this easy and convenient. Insurance is not required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, which is available at no cost, and other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans.

During this free, one-day event, families can get all the below in one easy location:

Flu shots and no-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more at pharmacies nationwide

Wellness resources + opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Customers can find a free event near them at Walmart.com/wellnesshub.