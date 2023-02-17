Walter O. Bigby Carriageway continues making progress as new north-south corridor in Bossier City

Bossier City’s newest north-south corridor continues to hit milestones as construction progresses on the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway, one of the largest new pieces of city-maintained infrastructure.

Currently, the contractor is working on driving bridge piling and preparing for girder installation for the railroad overpass portion of the overall $60 million project. This is crucial in ensuring the continuous flow of traffic without being impeded by railroad activity when the project is finished.

Phase I of the project is already complete, which included a new roundabout on US 80 (E. Texas Street) at Old Benton Road.

Phase II also involves the construction of two more roundabouts, one located at Hamilton Road and Water Plant Road, and the other at the intersection of Shed Road and the new 4-lane roadway extension.

Pavement work as part of Phase II continues along Hamilton Road and adjacent to Benton Road as the new roadway takes shape, ultimately tying in to Benton Road just north of Riverwood Drive.

The entire project is anticipated to wrap up in Spring 2024, with progress dependent on weather conditions and other factors that may impact construction timelines.

The purpose of the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway is to provide another segment of roadway to motorists looking to travel on a north-south thoroughfare with limited constraints such as active railroad crossings and multiple intersections.