Walter O. Bigby Carriageway groundbreaking set for Friday

The groundbreaking of the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway- Phase I will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at 1549 East Texas St.

Best Yet Contractors was awarded the low bid of $10.9 million to begin the first phase of construction on the $50 million project that will improve the existing U.S. Highway 80 roadway.

The carriageway will run north from Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. Once the project is complete, the roadway system will allow commuters to travel from south to north Bossier City without being stopped by a train.

The carriageway is named after late state Rep. Walter O. Bigby, Sr. who served in the Louisiana House of Representatives from 1968 to 1979. Members of the Bigby family will be in attendance.