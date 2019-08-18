Walter Ray Gunter

Bossier City, LA – Walter Ray Gunter, 88, of Bossier City, LA was called Home on August 15, 2019. In honor of his military service during The Korean War, a graveside service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA with Army Honors. Officiating will be Bro. James Morgan, Interim Pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Ringgold, LA. Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Ray was born in Forest Hill, LA. Upon entering the Army, his superiors discovered he could repair short wave radios and he continued in that. This was the beginning of a 60+ year career in electronics. He taught radio and TV repair at the Sabine Parish Trade School in Many, LA in the late 1950’s to the mid 1960’s. He owned his own repair shop in Glenmora, LA. His career also included working in sales before moving to Shreveport, LA in 1971 to teach Radio and Television Repair at the Shreveport-Bossier Vo-Tech. As the world of electronics progressed, his class became Consumer Electronics. He retired in 1998, but returned to teaching and substitute teaching at the Northwest Louisiana Technical College (formerly Vo-Tech) until 2009.

Ray is survived by his wife, Vera Lawrence Gunter; son, Richard and wife, Betty; daughter, Karen Conly and husband, Roy; son, Jeff; grandson, Derek and wife, Heather, great-grandson, Liam; grandson, Jake and wife, Laura, great-granddaughters, Naomi and Nylah; and grandson, Brad.

Ray was an ordained Deacon. He was Vice President of the Resident Council of Cypress Point Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bossier City, LA. While a resident there he attended, and sometimes led, Bible Devotions for the residents and loved playing Bingo and attending other activities.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Derek Gunter, Jake Gunter, Brad Gunter, Roy Conly, George Gunter, Benny Gunter, David Gunter, Robert Bond, and Dudley Gunter.

The family would like to thank the staff of Cypress Point for their care and friendship.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.