Wanda Sue Dauphin

Plain Dealing, LA – Graveside services for Mrs. Wanda Sue Dauphin, age 83, will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Plain Dealing Cemetery, Plain Dealing, LA, with Rev. Bill Stroud officiating. Interment will follow in Plain Dealing Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing, LA.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Bailey Funeral Home.

Mrs. Dauphin was born on July 14, 1936 to James Dave and Nora Bell Giles Wilson in Plain Dealing, LA and passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. She was a member of Caddo Prairie Baptist Church and was a retired school bus driver. She and her husband ran D’s All-in-One for many years.

She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Smith and husband, Steve of Plain Dealing, LA; son, Doyle Dauphin and wife, Debby of Plain Dealing, LA; five grandchildren, Tonya Barron, Justin Dauphin, Jeremy Dauphin, Heather Dauphin, Amy Dauphin; eight great grandchildren; sister, Floydell Merritt of Monroe, LA; brother, Raymond Wilson and wife, Sue of Plain Dealing, LA.

Mrs. Dauphin was preceded in death by her parents, husband, A. D. Dauphin, son, John Dauphin, daughter, Darla Faye Dauphin, brothers, James Wilson, Wilburn Wilson, Dave Wilson, Jr., sisters, Geraldine Tomarchio, Clotille Carrey, Bessie Brock and Alma Jean Shoumaker.

Pallbearers will be Robert Barron, Dillan Broyles, Johnny Rhodes, Julio Aguilar, Darrin Wilson and Ronnie Shoumaker .

Sign our online guest book at www.baileyfuneralhome. net