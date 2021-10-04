On October 4th, 2021, the Bossier City Police Patrol Division responded to the 4200 block of Elaine St. in reference to a subject having numerous felony warrants from the Shreveport Police Department. Kaleb J. Janeczko, a 24-year-old white male, was wanted for 7 counts of Burglary and 2 counts of Unauthorized use of a moveable. All 9 warrants are felonies.

Initial contact was made with the residents and Janeczko refused to come out. As more units responded to the scene, it is believed that Janeczko fled out of the rear of the house before a perimeter could be established. The BCPD Special Operations Services responded to the scene to ensure the residence was clear due to the homeowner stating there were firearms in the home. The unit remained in the area after the residence was cleared due to two schools in the immediate location letting out of the day. Several residents requested the unit clear some sheds and outbuildings that had open doors. The unit patrolled the area until the streets were clear of walking schoolchildren and busses. A photo of Kaleb J. Janeczko is attached. He is 5’7” and 140 lbs. with blue eyes.



If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.