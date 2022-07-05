WARNING: THIS IS A SCAM

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office would like to warn the public of an active phone scam
circulating in the area.
Dispatchers with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office say they have received several calls from
residents in the parish stating they have received a call from one of our employees. Dispatchers
say the caller may be using this number (318) 224-1645 and posing as Asst. Chief David Miller.
THIS IS A SCAM. They say the caller will tell you that there is an active warrant out for your
arrest for Failure to Appear in court. The caller will also say that you have until 5:30 p.m. to
testify on an unspecified case. In order for you to solve the matter quickly and not be arrested
and go to jail, the caller will ask for an unspecified amount of money to be paid over the phone.
Remember this is a SCAM. A Bossier City resident has been reported to have become a victim
of this scam.
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that no one from this office will
ever contact you and ask for money over the phone. If you are a victim of this scam please call
the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division at 318-965-3418.