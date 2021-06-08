Warrant Scam Resurfaces

Over the last few hours, the Bossier City Police Department received four complaints about a phone scam in which callers are posing as Bossier City Police Department officials. The callers are falsely telling victims that they have an active arrest warrant and are asking that money be sent in order to recall the warrant. In the most recent reports of this scam, the caller is posing as a police sergeant.



This is a scam! The Bossier City Police Department does not make calls demanding payment.



As technology improves, so does the level of sophistication of these scams. In some cases, the scam calls appear to originate from a legitimate Bossier City Police Department phone number.



One of the most recent complaints came from as far away as Ohio. If you have any doubt about the authenticity of a call, hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency to make a report.