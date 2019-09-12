Water main break prompts boil advisory for small area of Bossier City

A boil advisory has been issued for a small area of Bossier City following a break in a water main along Shed Road between Airline Drive and Ronald Street.

Impacted customers within that area have already been notified that they will have low water pressure and that a boil advisory has been issued.

Maintenance crews are currently performing an emergency water main repair. Work began this morning and is expected to be complete by 5:00 p.m

The advisory is a precautionary measure. It is recommended that those in the affected area boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is lifted. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.