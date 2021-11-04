Home News-Free WATER OUTAGE AND BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PORTION OF TOWN OF BENTON...

WATER OUTAGE AND BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PORTION OF TOWN OF BENTON WATER SYSTEM

The Town of Benton has issued a boil advisory for a small area of their water distribution system. The advisory is for customers located in the Palmetto Park Subdivision.

Benton maintenance crews responded to an emergency water main blowout at approximately 8am and began repairs. Repairs are underway and should be completed this afternoon. During this time, customers within the area had low water pressure.

The advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again, the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.

Impacted Benton water customers withing this area will be notified when the advisory is rescinded.

