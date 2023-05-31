WATER OUTAGE AND BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PORTION OF TOWN OF BENTONWATER SYSTEM

The Town of Benton has issued a boil advisory for a small area of their water

distribution system. The advisory is for customers located in the River Ridge Subdivision.



Benton maintenance crews responded to an emergency water main blowout at

approximately 8am and began repairs. Repairs are underway and should be completed this

afternoon. During this time, customers within the area had low water pressure.



The advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to

boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The

advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again, the advisory is a precautionary

measure and not a boil order.



Impacted Benton water customers withing this area will be notified when the advisory

is rescinded.