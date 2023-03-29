Water system merger

Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District 1 of Bossier Parish has grown by just

over 3,600 customers with the completion of a merger that incorporates Village

Water into the parish system.



Tuesday’s merger with Village Water completes a process of studies and

negotiations with the Bossier Parish Police Jury that began more than a decade

ago.



Village Water covers an area stretching east along U.S. Hwy. 80 from Bellevue

Rd. to near the border of Bossier and Webster parishes and includes several

subdivisions, businesses and sites of new developments.



“We are merging with a very good water system and with the resources the police

jury can bring in the form of grants and low interest loans, we hope to make the

system even better,” said Glenn Benton, Dist. 2 representative on the jury.



Roughly 80 percent of Benton’s police jury district lies within the boundaries of

Village Water.



Officials said the merger was approved following a vote by the Village Water

board. Customers will see new rates reflected on bills in May.