Water system merger

Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District 1 of Bossier Parish has grown by just
over 3,600 customers with the completion of a merger that incorporates Village
Water into the parish system.
Tuesday’s merger with Village Water completes a process of studies and
negotiations with the Bossier Parish Police Jury that began more than a decade
ago.
Village Water covers an area stretching east along U.S. Hwy. 80 from Bellevue
Rd. to near the border of Bossier and Webster parishes and includes several
subdivisions, businesses and sites of new developments.
“We are merging with a very good water system and with the resources the police
jury can bring in the form of grants and low interest loans, we hope to make the
system even better,” said Glenn Benton, Dist. 2 representative on the jury.
Roughly 80 percent of Benton’s police jury district lies within the boundaries of
Village Water.
Officials said the merger was approved following a vote by the Village Water
board. Customers will see new rates reflected on bills in May.