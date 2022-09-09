WATERFOWL HABITAT WORKSHOP SET FOR OCTOBER 4 IN RUSTON

A free waterfowl habitat

workshop—Where are the Ducks? will be offered on October 4, 2022, at the Lincoln

Parish Library in Ruston, Louisiana. Special guest presenter is Jim Ronquest, Vice

President of Development at Drake Waterfowl, former producer and co-host of RNT-V,

and 2006 Duck Calling world champion. Jim will discuss all issues affecting waterfowl;

including wetlands conservation, flyways, hunting insights, and more.



Because this workshop will be very popular, food will be served, and the library

will fill up fast, please preregister to attend. To preregister or for more information on the

workshop, call or text (318) 237-8350 and leave your name and contact information plus

the name of the workshop.



The Lincoln Parish Library is located at 910 North Trenton Street, Ruston,

Louisiana. On October 4, 2022, on-site registration/sign-in will begin at the library at

5:15 p.m., with refreshments. The workshop presentation will begin at 6:00 p.m. and

conclude at 7:30 p.m. Persons with disabilities who anticipate needing reasonable

accommodations or who have questions about physical access may contact Trailblazer

RC&D at (318) 255-3554 or ceo@trailblazer.org prior to the meeting or event.



This workshop will be conducted in accordance with Louisiana Department of

Health COVID-19 guidelines. If you are not feeling well or you have been exposed to

COVID-19, please stay home.



This presentation is made possible by the support of Energy Transfer; Hunt Forest

Products, LLC; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters, LLC; Weyerhaeuser; Allstate Land

& Timber Co., Inc.; National Wild Turkey Federation; Burnham Construction; Canfor

Southern Pine; Louisiana Forestry Association; Whitetails Unlimited, Lincoln Parish

Chapter; Lincoln Parish Police Jury; Lincoln Parish Library; USDA Natural Resources

Conservation Service; and Trailblazer RC&D.



Trailblazer RC&D is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership,

coordination, partnership development, and technical assistance projects to encourage

strong communities, sustainable agriculture, and a healthy environment.