Watershed Council Approves Project List for $100M Design Support Program and Approves New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards is announcing the state will dedicate $100 million in federal funds to a Design Support Program for 28 flood mitigation projects and another $100 million to a Round 2 funding opportunity for local and regional projects. This follows the unanimous approval of the plan by the Council on Watershed Management which met last Thursday.

“As we continue working to reduce flood risks throughout Louisiana, the state is not only funding projects but assisting local and regional partners in project design and development to make sure we are funding high-impact flood mitigation efforts that don’t adversely affect surrounding communities,” Gov. Edwards said. “This work is central to the mission of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative, which is improving the way we approach flood mitigation by working collaboratively to develop and fund projects best suited for investment in each watershed region.”

Through the Design Support Program, the state will provide needed technical assistance to projects submitted during the Round 1 funding opportunity that did not receive awards. In this way, the state will be able to fund those projects in 2023.

In addition, LWI will open a Round 2 funding opportunity for local and regional projects in January 2023. Eligible projects for the $100 million Round 2 funding opportunity must benefit low- to moderate-income populations and HUD-identified most impacted and distressed areas.

Funding for the Design Support Program and Round 2 is part of the state’s Action Plan to spend $1.2 billion in federal Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funds.

Design Support Program projects, applicant entities, watershed regions and budgets:

Sugarhouse Bayou Outfall, Town of Colfax, Region 1, $1.36 million

Dorcheat Road Bridge, Webster Parish, Region 1, $708,227

Sherman Lake Flood Storage, Town of Columbia, Region 2, $5.98 million

Hodge Drainage Improvements, Village of Hodge, Region 2, $1.57 million

Glenn Ditch Pumping Station, Town of Jonesville, Region 2, $1.96 million

Cypress Detention (South), City of West Monroe, Region 3, $1.28 million

James Addition Drainage, Town of Farmerville, Region 3, $1.5 million

Salter Street Stormwater Retention, Town of Delhi, Region 3, $3 million

West Parkview Drainage Improvements, City of Monroe, Region 3, $3.25 million

Ash Slough Drainage Improvements, Franklin Parish, Region 3, $3.87 million

Highway 33 Ditch Hardening, Town of Farmerville, Region 3, $2.3 million

Gulley Street Drainage, Town of Farmerville, Region 3, $1.26 million

Staulkinghead Creek Rehabilitation, Morehouse Parish, Region 3, $5 million

Nixon Addition Drainage Improvements, Town of Kinder, Region 4, $3.57 million

East Side Drainage Improvements, City of Bunkie, Region 5, $3.66 million

Anslem Coulee Regional Detention Pond, City of Youngsville, Region 5, $3.56 million

Oak Park Drainage Improvements, City of Oakdale, Region 5, $10.3 million

Fullers Park Drainage Improvements, City of Oakdale, Region 5, $6.9 million

East Side Drainage Improvements, Village of Hessmer, Region 5, $2.25 million

West Side Drainage Improvements, City of Bunkie, Region 5, $2.7 million

Parishwide Drainage Improvements, St. James Parish, Region 6, $814,244

Cancienne Canal Floodplain Preservation, Assumption Parish, Region 6, $4.29 million

New Pump Station Construction, Lafourche Parish, Region 6, $1.59 million

Upper Terrebonne Basin Drainage Improvements, Upper Delta Soil & Water Conservation District, Region 6, $9.17 million

Covington Lift Station Panel Elevations, City of Covington, Region 7, $2.6 million

Jones Vaughn Creek Bridge, West Feliciana Parish, Region 7, $1.4 million

Dawson Creek Drainage Improvements, East Baton Rouge Parish MOHSEP, Region 7, $8.26 million

Ormond Area Flood Mitigation Project, St. Charles Parish, Region 8, $6 million