Waylon Bates Named Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction

Today Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey announced the appointment of Waylon Bates as the new Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction.



Bates is a native of Bossier Parish and proud graduate of Bossier High School. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education at Northwestern State University, his Masters of Education in School Administration at Centenary College and his Master’s Degree Plus 30 at University of Louisiana at Monroe.



His career in education began in 1999 as a teacher at Waller Elementary. Bates first entered the administrative arena as Administrative Assistant at Butler Educational Complex, followed by Assistant Principal at Greenacres Middle School, Principal at Haughton Middle School and later, Parkway High. Most recently, Bates has been serving as Supervisor of High School Curriculum.



“The past three years have provided Mr. Bates with invaluable experience in the curriculum department and prepared him for the role of Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction,” Downey said. “The leadership skills he has honed as principal, coupled with his classroom experience at the elementary, middle and high school levels, make him exceptionally well-suited for this position and to move Bossier Schools forward.”



“I am honored and excited to serve our district in my new role,” Bates said. “I look forward to working with our students, families and schools. I appreciate Superintendent Downey’s vision and the faith he has in my abilities and the opportunity to serve our community.”



Downey will present Bates to the Bossier Parish School Board at its meeting Thursday, May 18. Bates is assuming the position vacated by Dr. Nichole Bourgeois, who is retiring after 30 years of service with Bossier Schools. His effective date will be July 1, 2023.