Bossier City, LA – Wayne O’Neal Morrison was born on August 30, 1927 in Blossom, TX, and passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 in Bossier City, LA.

As an avid lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, pickling, canning, and tending his half-acre vegetable garden on Barksdale Air Force Base. Wayne served in the US Armed Forces (Navy and Army Air Corps/US Air Force) for over 25 years. He served in WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Essie Morrison, and eight siblings, Mollie Ausmus, Frankie Lucky, Aileen Stone, Creed Morrison, Datherine Straub, Ruth Vardilos, J.D. Morrison, and Bobby Earl Morrison.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Laura Morrison; daughters, Audrey Deyarmond and Lisa Morrison; grandchildren, Alex Smith (Brian), Logan Deyarmond, Caty Brignac (Jon), Mollie Deyarmond, and Garrett Morrison; great-grandchildren, Grayson Barnstable and Nora Brignac; sister, Geraldine Rowe; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Wayne Morrison’s celebration of life will begin with the visitation at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with service and interment to follow at 11:00 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.