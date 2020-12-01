Ways to participate in Giving Tuesday charitable campaign despite the COVID-19 crisis

Giving Tuesday has taken on a whole new meaning in 2020, with numerous non-profit organizations needing support more than ever in their respective missions to serve people in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York’s “92nd Street Y” community center and “The United Nations Foundation” created the charitable campaign in 2012.

Since then, it’s grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. There are more than 225 Giving Tuesday communities being organized in the U.S., including in the Bossier area. As part of the campaign, Americans are strongly encouraged to give to charitable organizations, community projects, and others in need.

Here are some other ways to participate in Giving Tuesday:

Give your voice to a cause that matters to you

Discover a local fundraiser, community drive or coordinated event to join others in your area or with your same interests in giving back — they need your help.

Give to your favorite cause or a fundraiser to help those in need.

Use social media to spread the word!

Talk about giving and generosity using the hashtag #GivingTuesday

Share Giving Tuesday Facebook posts — facebook.com/GivingTuesday

Follow Giving Tuesday on Twitter @GivingTuesday and use the #GivingTuesday hashtag

Instagram — givingtuesday

Snapchat — add/GivingTuesday

Share Giving Tuesday social media channels in your organizational and personal social networks