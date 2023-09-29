Weather prep meeting

Temperatures may still be hovering in the 90s but officials from Bossier and Caddo

parishes are already looking ahead to much colder days and the possibilities of

inclement winter weather.



Representatives from both parish governments, law enforcement, first responders

and state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) and homeland

security met this week to discuss plans to keep major thoroughfares open to traffic.



With the Interstate 20 renovation project in full swing, the importance of I-220 is a

major emphasis. Officials also discussed other major routes in the area with a focus

on prioritizing those critical to travel. Planning sessions will continue through the

Fall.