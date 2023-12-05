Webster Parish Crash Claims the Life of Conway Woman

On Monday, December 4, 2023, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 371 at Doc Steed Road. This crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Desiree Randle of Conway, Arkansas.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 34-year-old Brandi Long of Minden, was stopped on U.S. Hwy 371 preparing to turn left onto Doc Steed Road. At the same time, a 2006 Nissan Sentra, driven by Randle, was traveling south on U.S. Hwy 371. For reasons still under investigation, Long failed to yield and traveled into the path of the Sentra. As a result, the Silverado collided with the Sentra head-on, which caused the Sentra to become partially engulfed in flames.

Randle, who was properly restrained, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner’s Office. Long, who was unrestrained, suffered moderate injuries. A juvenile passenger in the Silverado, who was properly restrained, also suffered moderate injuries as a result of the crash. They were treated at the scene by EMS and released.

Although impairment is not a suspected factor in this crash, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws, and always ensure that every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2023, Troop G has investigated 23 fatal crashes, resulting in 24 deaths.